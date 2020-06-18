North Dakota’s Emergency Commission approved another $33 million toward a Bakken Restart program that will help help keep the oilfield service sector working by plugging and reclaiming orphan wells.
The COVID-19 pandemic has orphaned at least 400 wells in North Dakota, according to Department of Mineral Resources director Lynn Helms. That’s a lot more than occurred during the 2016/17 downturn, and it is likely more than the $26 million in the state’s abandoned well program could reasonably handle.
North Dakota also has more than 9,200 unemployment claims related to the oil and gas sector, Helms has said, a number that’s likely to grow when the Paycheck Protection Program runs out.
North Dakota has been looking at options to keep at least some of those 9,200 people working amid the demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, subsequently exacerbated by an international price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Plugging the state's suddenly orphaned wells now, rather than later, could keep an estimated 550 people working for another six months, Helms has told the Williston Herald. The Emergency Commission already approved $30 million in CARES Act funding for that in the first COVID-19 spending package it approved last month for $524 million.
The second $33 million approved on Thursday will be used for reclamation of those plugged wells, which Helms estimated would put an additional 600 to work for the same period of time.
The Bakken Restart program has also proposed a thief hatch replacement cost-share program, which, for $10 million, would help support 200 to 400 jobs for two to three months and reduce fugitive methane emissions by 15,000 tons per year. And it proposed boosting WAWS with three projects totaling $19.5 million, which would support 100 to 150 jobs at 100,000 man hours or about four months of work.
It was not clear if the latter two programs were approved as part of Thursday's meeting.
An email to the Department of Mineral Resources and an email forwarded to the OMB by the governor’s press office did not receive a response on Thursday. If all three proposals were approved, that would total $59.5 million from CARES Act funding to maintain oilfield service jobs.
The Bakken Restart funding approved on Thursday was a small part of an overall $401 million package for coronavirus-induced expenses in the state.
Other spending measures included:
• $200 million for the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which is on top of $110 million in CARES Act money already spent on the program
• $113 million for Resiliency Grants for businesses
• $69 million for continuation of government services, including telework
• $27 million for public health and safety efforts
The funding also included nearly $4 million for cities, counties and parks districts, of which Williston is getting $545,715 and Williams County $81,326.
Watford City, meanwhile, is getting $47,660 and McKenzie County $32,631. The Watford City Park District is listed as getting $3,832.
Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, thanked the Commission for its work on the spending package, which now brings the state’s total CARES Act spending to $925 million. That leaves about $325 million in federal funding from the $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Relief Fund money allocated to the state.
“This federal funding is being distributed in a way that provides the greatest positive impact to North Dakota citizens, businesses, and all levels of state and local government,” Burgum said. “We’re grateful to the legislators, agency leaders and citizens who have worked hard to ensure that these funds can be used to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 and facilitate economic recovery, saving both lives and livelihoods.”
Democrats, however, said the process was unfair. They had called for a special session to consider how to use the funds, pointing out that the six-member Emergency Commission is comprised solely of Republican lawmakers.
The Budget Section, meanwhile, which will vote on whether to approve the spending plan, only gets an up or down vote. It also doesn't necessarily include representation from every district.
“No formal process for public input exists for spending $1.25 billion in federal money, compared to our general fund appropriation of $4.8 billion. Fourteen districts are completely left out of the process,” Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, said. “Citizens deserve to be involved in how we spend this money to recover from the pandemic.”
His was one of several statements issued by Democrats protesting the process.
The Emergency Commission also on Thursday approved $2.1 million in federal Community Development Block Grant funding through the CARES Act to support the North Dakota Department of Human Services COVID Emergency Rent Bridge program, which provides temporary rental assistance to eligible renters experiencing a loss of household income due to COVID-19.
The North Dakota Department of Health was also authorized to receive $17.7 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support epidemiology and lab functions to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
In all, North Dakota has received $4.7 billion in COVID-19-related federal funding, including the $1.25 billion in Coronavirus Relief Funds, $1.9 billion in Small Business Administration funding to support small businesses, and $946 million from the federal reserve for direct assistance to individuals and families, and about $600 million from other federal programs.