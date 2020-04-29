The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that it has awarded additional funding to airports throughout the state, including Williston Basin International.
The grant awards come from the Airport Improvement Program, with an additional match granted from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The funding is intended to eliminate local shares and allow airports to continue projects regardless of current financial circumstances. Eight airports in the state received the funding, including XWA. The airport was awarded $9,493,453 with a $1,054,828 match from the CARES Act to go towards the construction of the facility's second crosswind runway, and to install the necessary guidance systems for the new runway.
“We previously had anticipated a 90 percent funding from the FAA for that project, and now they have been given approval to fund those projects 100 percent.” Dudas told the Williston Herald previously. “We are anticipating no city costs associated with the construction of that runway this year, which is going to be really beneficial for us operationally.”
Earlier this month, The DOT awarded $1,353,411 in funding to the airport to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business created by the COVID-19 public health emergency. The funds are available for sue for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.