As the days go by, it becomes more and more unlikely that a 2020 high school spring sports season will take place.
Because of these unprecedented circumstances, many parents, coaches and student-athletes have felt the first hand effects of the coronavirus pandemic. One such athlete is sprinting specialist and Williston Trinity Christian School senior Ethan Decker.
A 100 and 200 meter sprinter, Decker, who has already signed a National Letter of Intent to compete for the University of Mary, was looking forward to ending his career with the WTCS Crusaders on a high note. However, the odds of that happening grow slimmer with each passing day.
As Decker tells the Williston Herald, he was both stunned and devastated that he may eventually lose his final year of high school competition through no fault of his own.
"All that time spent in the winter and fall training for this season, only to be told that this is it, the news was heartbreaking," Decker states. "When this season is your last, it really makes you work harder than ever before because you know it is your last chance to do what you love in high school. For it to be postponed or maybe even cancelled just after those first few weeks of training, it was a hard pill to swallow."
In the meantime, Decker, like other student-athletes, holds out hope that a portion of the spring sports season will eventually take place. That being said, the senior track athlete reveals he is working out at home in an effort to stay as prepared as possible in the event that a spring season takes place. Nonetheless, the highly decorated high school runner admits training during this time comes with its share of obstacles.
"It's very difficult to stay in shape seeing as how the weather outside hasn't been the greatest, and the ARC is closed, but I'm trying my best," says Decker.
Moving forward, WTCS's senior standout says he remains hopeful that there will be some semblance of a track season this year. Furthermore, Decker maintains his belief that a higher power will help guide he and his fellow classmates through uncertain times.
"When looking back at this, I'll tell people that it was a rough and crazy time to be alive, but I think it's a blessing in disguise," Decker adds. "We may not know how right now, but everything happens for a reason. It may be a terrible time, but we can pull through it."