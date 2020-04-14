Williston Trinity Christian School eighth grade track and field specialist Jeremiah Crosby is among the many student athletes without a sport to compete in this spring. This past fall during cross country season, Crosby was a junior varsity All West Region selection, placing ninth overall.
He was looking to follow up that success with an even better season in track and field, however, that remains to be seen whether or not the spring season will continue.
The Williston Herald asked Crosby to share his thoughts on the the suspended season and what he is doing to stay active during the coronavirus pandemic. Here is what Crosby had to say via email.
What was your reaction when you first heard the news that the spring sports season was suspended?
Crosby: I was not very happy because I found out right after I ran my first race this year, and I had done way better than I did last year. I was very excited to run this season.
What kind of activities, sports or otherwise, have you been doing to keep yourself busy lately?
Crosby: I have been running two miles about five days a week each week to keep in good running shape.
What is your favorite subject in school, and what makes you so passionate about it?
Crosby: I really like Spanish because the whole class period is just us and the teacher talking in Spanish the whole time. It is very fun and I have learned a lot about the language this way.
How do you feel about having your track season possibly being taken away from you through no fault of your own?
Crosby: I’m disappointed because I had done so much better than last year, and I miss being given the chance to race and beat my last time.
When you look back at this moment several years down the road, and tell people what it was like, what will you say about it all?
Crosby: When this whole thing started, I was mad because I thought people were overreacting. But as it went on, I began to understand the reasoning behind it, and now I just want it to be over.
It is strange not being able to see people in person, and one of the really weird things about it is having to watch church on television.
Have you been in contact with any of your teammates during this time? If so, what has been their overall reactions?
Crosby: I’ve been in contact with them but we haven’t really talked about track season.