By the time the coronavirus pandemic had reached its peak, the 2019-2020 Williston State College men's and women's basketball seasons had already been completed.
However, despite not having their regular season interrupted, new Teton head basketball coach Bill Triplett explains the process of player recruitment has been severely compromised by the coronavirus. One of the main obstacles in recruiting is not having the ability to meet face-to-face with prospective players.
With campus visits halted for the time being, Triplett states choosing a college without the benefit of a visit can be a quite a difficult decision for student-athletes.
"It's really a tough situation to be in because they can do a tour of the campus online, but it's just not the same as actually going to the school and getting the feel of a place," Triplett says. "We have an awesome gym and a great facility at Williston State College, and we just can't show it off to anyone at the moment."
In the case of signing twin sisters Layni and Marni Schieffer of Montana, two of WSC's newest recruits who were signed on April 20, Triplett states they were both already familiar with the program as older sisters Payton and Sydney once played for Williston State College.
However, building brand awareness for the program among out of state prospects is an uphill battle during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, the coach believes retention of local players who are already familiar with WSC becomes even more important.
"Layni and Marni was a unique situation because they already knew our program, and I already coached against them in high school, but that isn't always going to be the case with your recruits," Triplett adds. "How can you sell the program to kids from Wyoming, Idaho or Oregon who haven't ever been here before? It's really difficult right now."
Being unable to host player visits, the new Tetons coach says constant communication with interested players is the only way to ensure they have enough information to make an informed decision about attending Williston State College. He also says building relationships with parents or guardians of the recruits is also among his top priorities.
"Sometimes you have to recruit the mom or dad a little bit too; it is always a good idea to build up those relationships as well," Triplett states. "I'd say we are a little behind schedule right now in terms of where I want my numbers to be, but we are all dealing with the same set of circumstances."