Williston State College is providing updated guidance on its COVID-19 measures following the change in North Dakota’s risk assessment for Williams county from moderate or yellow risk to orange or high risk.
Among the changes:
• Face coverings are required in common areas and classrooms where social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible.
• Based on revised guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health, bandannas, clear face shields, and gaiters, do not provide a “close contact exemption” if worn. All faculty, staff, and students now need to wear a cloth or disposable mask
• All student life, community, and campus events are restricted to a maximum of 50 people, and must include contact restrictions and mask requirements.
• Fans are no longer allowed at campus athletic events including practices, scrimmages, and games or contests that have been scheduled for the WSC campus, the Raymond Center, or the fairgrounds.
• Seating in the Teton Grill is limited to 75 percent capacity or a maximum of 50 people. Grab and go meals are available.
• Daily self-assessment based on the CDC COVID-19 symptom checklist is highly encouraged.
• Temperature screening for individuals in high-risk environments is available. These include the athletic department and residence halls.
• Individuals in high-risk environments should also participate in weekly static testing events, which are held every Monday on the WSC campus.
• Influenza vaccinations are available every Friday through Nov. 6 in the Art Wood Building on the WSC campus.
Williston State college President John Miller said the number of cases on the WSC campus remains lower than surrounding areas, and credited the efforts students, faculty, and staff are already making to maintain social distance, wear masks, and practice good hand hygiene.
“Managing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the number of active cases on campus continues to be the key to maintaining normal operations throughout the fall semester. We all have a part to play in keeping the WSC campus community healthy and safe,” he said.