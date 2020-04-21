A group of five Williston State College nursing students were brainstorming on ways they could help serve their community during the on-going coronavirus pandemic. Then, they came up with an idea.
One week ago, Practical Nursing students Joyce Jones, Joslyn Ivernon, Sarah Neu, Tiffany Henry, and Jamie Korsa began coordinating with one another through social media to accept donations on behalf of the Family Crisis Shelter Program, located in Williston.
In order to get the word out about what they were doing, the aspiring healthcare professionals used Facebook and began contacting both individuals, as well as local businesses. The goal for the group of nursing students is to gather up various supplies through April 30, and deliver all items to the shelter by the first week of May.
According to Henry, a native of Portland, Oregon who is one of the five Williston State College nursing students involved in the project, establishments such as the Williston Brewery, Powder Keg and Bubba's Bubbles have all chipped in thus far, donating gift cards, food and quilts among other supplies. Henry believes that there is a specific need for this project because access to supplies may be limited during the pandemic.
"With people spending more time indoors, domestic abuse may be on the rise, and in those situations, families may not always be able to get everyday things they need," Henry tells the Williston Herald. "By starting this initiative, our goal is to give those families access to the resources they need. We will accept anything from toiletries, baby formula, perishable items or anything else people are willing to donate."
In order to safely collect supplies while adhering to social distancing precautions, the group of nursing students set aside designated times with donors to organize a contactless pickup. Individuals interested in donating are encouraged to contact Henry via email at tiffany.henry@willistonstate.edu.
Meanwhile, Henry, an avid volunteer shares that the group of WSC nursing students has a passion for helping those within the community. The collective desire to serve others was the sole impetus for beginning fundraising efforts in the first place.
"We just like doing community work no matter what the occasion is," the Williston State College student adds. "We help out the Red Cross with their blood drives here at the college, and we also give our time to help families during the Thanksgiving holiday."