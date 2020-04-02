Williston Parks and Rec announced that it will be closing all playgrounds, including the skate park, until further notice, in an effort to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“WPRD understands the important value our playgrounds and the skate park provide to our community and the kids that enjoy them every day,” Darin Krueger, Executive Director of the Williston Parks & Recreation District, said in the statement. “But with this current situation and following guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and National Recreation Parks Association on their recommendations for communities to engage in physical distancing, limiting in-person social interactions, avoiding spaces where people congregate in close quarters, and the concerns around transmission of the virus being spread through surfaces, we are closing them in an effort to reduce community spread.”
Parks and other outdoor areas, he added, will remain open and residents are encouraged to continue to enjoy the trails and open spaces, provided it is done so in a safe manner.
“Through this pandemic, local parks, trails, and open spaces have become even more of a haven and place of relief from the stresses of daily life and the uncertainty we face,” Krueger said. “We realize the physical and mental health benefits that these spaces provide and want them to remain open if used correctly. Again, please remember to use social distancing guidelines such as remaining six feet apart at all times, moving to the side when someone needs to pass on the trails, and only heading out if you do not have any signs of symptoms.”
Follow the Parks Department Facebook page and website at www.willistonparks.com/covid-19-updates for further updates.
In addition, the City of Williston has extended the closure of it offices to the public until April 20. All essential operations will continue to operate normally.
The Vitalant Blood Drive has been moved from the New Armory to the Upper Missouri Valley Fairgrounds multipurpose building for Monday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 7. Donors will be notified of the change and given additional details.
Williston State College has stated that access restrictions will continue in support of and following social distancing recommendations to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The college will continue to restrict access to its buildings and facilities through Friday, May 1.
Existing guidelines allow WSC employees to continue their work remotely from home, while employees considered “operationally essential” and contractors will continue working on campus.
The college stated that TrainND Northwest personnel are delivering the bulk of their safety training to trainees via distance learning, but there may be occasions when face-to-face safety training will be held. TrainND Northwest will work closely with their business partners and employees to ensure the safety of trainers and trainees during these times.
Additional information and resources can be found at the college’s, dedicated webpage at willistonstate.edu/coronavirus.