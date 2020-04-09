The COVID-19 outbreak has had a negative impact on the daily lives of people around the world, and Williston is no exception.
For mental health professionals like Staci Ekblad, a licensed associate professional counselor in Williston, since the pandemic occurred, she has noticed an increased level of "stressors," or factors that can cause stress.
Those stressors can include financial uncertainty due to layoffs or loss of employment, difficulty dealing with new social distancing measures as well as an inability to engage in enjoyable activities such as dining out or going to the gym. As a result of the abundance of new stressers, Ekblad, a Williston native with four years of counseling experience, states that the coronavirus has brought about a decline in the mental well being of her clients.
"With people now working from home and students doing home schooling, there has been a disruption in everybody's daily routine, and some people have had trouble coping with that," Ekblad told the Williston Herald. "With an increased amount of time spent indoors, I think finding a balance between work life and family life has been difficult on a lot of people."
In an effort to combat those stressors, Ekblad suggests keeping one's daily routine as normal as possible. By focusing on small things that are within an individual's control such as hygiene and maintaining a normal sleep pattern, it can help ease tension which has been brought on by the uncertainty of the coronavirus. She also states not to overindulge when it comes to researching the disease as that can instantly increase one's stress level.
"Instead of staying up all night long and sleeping in the afternoon, it would be a good idea to go to bed at a normal hour as if you were preparing to go to work or school the next day," Ekblad adds. "And make it a point to go outside in the sun a little each day and get some vitamin D for your skin. You'd be surprised at how doing little things like this can boost your mood. I also tell people to get their coronavirus news from credible sources, and to stay off blogs as much as possible."
Currently, the counselor cannot meet with clients face-to-face due to social distancing precautions, however, she continues her work through the use of video conferencing. According to Ekblad, the practice is going better than expected. Ultimately, she wants her clients to feel as comfortable as possible with the new format.
"Thankfully, we haven't had any technical issues with any of the equipment, so that has been a positive thing. It's taken a little time to get used to, but I want to ensure that I am being as authentic and transparent with all of my clients," Ekblad continues. "I encourage everyone not to be afraid to talk about your anxiety issues because this is new territory for all of us."