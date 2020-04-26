Another person has died from COVID-19 and the state has confirmed 64 new cases, according to a daily report from the North Dakota Department of Health.
A woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions who lived in Cass County is the state's 17th COVID-19 death.
North Dakota got results for nearly 1,100 tests on Saturday, April 25, of which 64 were confirmed COVID-19 cases. That brings the total confirmed cases to 867.
A new person has been hospitalized, bringing the total currently in the hospital with COVID-19 complications to 17. In all, 71 people have been hospitalized.
The state lists 326 people as having recovered from the disease.
INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Cass County – 40
Grand Forks County – 22
Ransom County – 1
Stark County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
20,447 – Total Tested (+1,097 individuals from yesterday)
19,580 – Total Negative (+1,033 individuals from yesterday)
867 – Total Positive (+64 individuals from yesterday)
71 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
18 – Currently Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)
326 – Total Recovered (+16 individuals from yesterday)
17 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)