A woman in her 70s is the first person in Williams County to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The woman, who died Sunday, had underlying health conditions, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. She is the 93rd person in the state to die after being diagnosed with the disease.
There were a total of 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported statewide Monday, and 22 of those are in Williams County. To date, there have been 5,126 confirmed cases.
There are currently 814 active cases of the disease statewide and 84 active cases in Williams County.
Three more people were hospitalized with complications related to COVID-19 on Sunday, for a current total of 47. Since the start of the pandemic, 305 people have been hospitalized.
The state reports there are 4.219 people who have recovered statewide, an increase of 88 from the day before. Of the 157 cases to date in Williams County, 72 have recovered and one person has died.
Of the 93 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, 78 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 10 list another primary cause and five are still pending.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
Woman in her 70s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
Burleigh County - 17
Cass County – 24
Emmons County - 1
Grand Forks County – 24
McIntosh County - 1
Morton County – 3
Mountrail County - 1
Richland County – 1
Stark County – 1
Stutsman County - 1
Traill County - 1
Walsh County – 2
Ward County – 8
Williams County - 22
BY THE NUMBERS
262,924 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+5,702 total tests from yesterday)
135,978 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+2,124 unique individuals from yesterday)
130,852 – Total Negative (+2,017 unique individuals from yesterday)
5,126 – Total Positive (+107 unique individuals from yesterday)
1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**
305 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)
47 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
4,219 – Total Recovered (+88 individuals from yesterday)
93 – Total Deaths*** (+1 individual from yesterday)