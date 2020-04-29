As the spring high school sports season continues be under indefinite suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Williston Parks and Recreation District continues to manicure Ardean Aafedt Stadium, as well as the 13 other playing fields in the immediate area.
According to Zac Peterson, who has been overseeing Williston's field operation department for the past eight years, the daily preparation of each playing surface has virtually remained the same. However, he admits the unique set of circumstances has taken some time to get used to.
"It's kind of weird because they can re-start the season at any time, so we have to stay on top of our regular maintenance schedule just like on any other game day," Peterson tells the Williston Herald. "So we are mowing the grass, edging it, and making sure the mound and home plate are ready for play."
While hours vary between 8-12 hours per day, mowing of the grass occurs five or six times per week. When needed, Peterson says mowing will also take place on the weekends. Currently, one of the biggest challenges for the grounds crew, as Peterson adds, has to do with navigating through social distancing precautions. With maintenance jobs which include fixing gates and fences, multiple workers are needed to lift heavy material, something which is hard to accomplish with a small group of people.
"There's just certain projects that we cannot take on right now, so fixing and rebuilding areas of the field will have to wait," the field operation managers says. "But even though we are kind of limited right now with our work capacity, I'd say all our fields are in pretty good shape right now; we're just waiting for the season to start like everybody else. This is definitely a lot different than waiting for a normal season to start."