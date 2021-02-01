The James Memorial Art Center's "Put a Mask On It" community show has found its winners, picked by Williston's own Mayor Howard Klug.
The James' latest exhibition opened to the public on Monday, Feb. 1, featuring more than 20 pieces created by local kids and adults. Artists were tasked with creating an original piece using any artistic medium, as long as they "Put a Mask On It." Klug stopped by the James Monday morning to peruse the gallery and choose a winner from each category. Pieces featured colorful characters wearing masks, or were masks that were decorated themselves.
"I'm really impressed with the artists that we have in town, especially our young artists," Klug told the Williston Herald. "They put a lot of work into this, and I'm just really happy that they could show their talents to the people of Williston and I hope they keep up the good work."
Klug chose 6-year-old Hadley Renner's "Pets For Love" comic strip, featuring colorful mask-wearing pets and Deana Novak's "Monkey Butler Masks Up," featuring a dapperly-dressed gorilla in a mask. The exhibition will be on display in the James' Gallery II throughout February.
An artist reception for the community show as well as Erica Jespersen's "Portraits of Furniture" exhibition will be held at the James Memorial on Friday, Feb 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The James Memorial Art Center is located at 621 First Avenue West in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday 1 p.m.to 5 p.m.
Klug reiterated the importance of masking up and following COVID precautions, even as numbers in the region continue to fall.
"We're not out of this pandemic yet," he said. "With these varied strains that are showing up, we don't know how to take care of them just yet, so we need to remain cautious and we need to remain vigilant. But our numbers in Williams County are dropping, and that's a good sign."
Klug added that announcements could be forthcoming from the next City Commission meeting regarding lifting the city's COVID mandates. He also stated that he would be suggesting a return to in-person meetings beginning at the end of February.
Klug said he continues to make decisions based on recommendations from the Health Department, and will do so regarding any upcoming changes. Klug said the goal is to return to being fully open again by this summer.
"My gut tells me that we've still got a long way to go yet," he said. "So let's get some more vaccines out there, get some more people taken care of so we can move on and be wide open this summer. As somebody in the medical field said to me, we need to get open, period. Not 30 percent, not 60 percent, but 100 percent. And that's what my goal is."
The Williston City Commission meets again on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.