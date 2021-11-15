Veterans and their spouses or caregivers who are 65 and older, or 18 and older with certain risk factors are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Williston from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19 and Dec. 17 at the Williston VA Clinic.
Risk factors include underlying medical conditions and living or working in a high-risk setting. Those whose primary COVID-19 vaccination was Johnson and Johnson, meanwhile, should also seek a booster shot.
An appointment is required for the Williston VA’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Call 701-572-2470, then press the number zero to schedule an appointment.
The VA COVID-19 clinics are being put on by the Fargo Veterans Affairs Health Care System at locations across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
Additional clinics in the region are also being held at the Minot Armed Forces Reserve Center in Minot from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Nov. 16 and at the Dickinson VA Clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 1. Both clinics require an appointment. Call 701-952-4787 for the Minot clinic, or 701-483-1850 for the Dickinson Clinic.
