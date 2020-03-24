Due to the continuing need to practice personal and social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, Williston State College is canceling all commencement and honors activities scheduled for the week of May 11-15.
In the coming weeks, faculty and staff will be working on a virtual recognition program to honor graduates.
WSC, along with its North Dakota University System partners and the State Board of Higher Education, is also currently working on a refund policy for room and board.
More information will be published as a plan is approved for each campus.
Students are encouraged to continue checking Blackboard course shells and WSC email frequently for additional updates. WSC housing will be in contact with all residents with information related to housing and dining, the retrieval of items, and the move-out process.