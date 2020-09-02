Williston State College has sent a message to campus warning about the possible hazards of traveling over the Labor Day holiday.
"The first three-day weekend of the school year is upon us, and many of you will choose to travel over the weekend to spend time with family and friends," John Miller, president of the college, wrote in a message. "As you plan your travel, keep in mind that when you travel from one place to another, your chances of getting and spreading the COVID-19 virus increase."
The message offered several safety tips for people who plan to travel.
- Wear a mask in public and group settings.
- Maintain social distance and avoid close contact with people who are not part of your household.
- Wash your hands often with soap/water and use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid contact with people who are at increased risk for severe illness due to age or pre-existing health conditions.
- Stay away from large group settings such as bars, parties, community barbeques, and concerts.