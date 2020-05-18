After little more than two months away from campus, staff members at Williston State College are returning to work starting on Tuesday, May 26.
According to WSC president Dr. John Miller, staff members at the college have been working remotely since mid-March. He believes the physical re-opening will provide ample time to prepare for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year, which is set for Aug. 24.
"We think it's important now to get a head start with the in-person functions of the school, whether it is in the financial aid office, the bookstore, or getting students registered for class," Miller told the Williston Herald. "I think it is time to get back to directly assisting students and visitors as best we can."
Once workers are back on campus, students and visitors will be seen by appointment. As for walk-ins, they will be accommodated as staff becomes available, and traffic will be managed based on social distancing practices. Central operations on campus will take place at Stevens Hall.
All visitors are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment, which includes masks and gloves that will be available on campus grounds. If office space cannot accommodate six-feet of separation, meeting areas will be made available in the learning commons, business office conference room, and designated classrooms.
Due to on-going campus construction and summer cleaning activities, some areas of campus will remain restricted to campus visitors. These restricted areas include the Crighton Building, the Western Star Career and Technology Center, the Skadeland Gymnasium, the Teton Lounge and Residence Halls. Miller reveals renovation efforts are roughly six weeks ahead of schedule, with the nursing wing, music room and the Teton Lounge among the areas of focus during recent construction plans.
With WSC traditionally holding their summer classes online, Miller said those plans will remain intact moving forward. The lone exception to those plans will be for students in the nursing program, who will engage in a hybrid course of some virtual classes, and some in-person learning sessions. Miller remains confident the faculty can make the necessary adjustments to best meet the needs of students in this field.
"It's a very complex situation for our nursing students because they cannot be officially licensed without their clinical hours, so they require hands-on learning, but I believe our students will get caught up and trained appropriately," Dr. Miller adds.
The college will continue to support those who do not yet feel comfortable with idea of returning to campus at this time as working remotely, and registering for classes online are still available options for faculty and students. Despite the challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Miller says the Williston State College community has handled the crisis quite well.
"There has been a greater workload placed on the staff, as well as the students, and everybody has been understanding and cooperative throughout, so I can't thank them enough," he said.