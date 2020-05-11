In response to COVID-19, Williston State College will celebrate its graduating students for the 2019-2020 academic year virtually.
WSC’s 59th commencement ceremony will be released on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. as a Facebook watch party on the WSC Facebook page (@willistonstate).
The pre-recorded virtual commencement video will also be available on the WSC YouTube channel (@willistonstate) and on Williston State College’s website at www.willistonstate.edu/graduation.
According to Kim Wray, the school's vice president for academic affairs, the decision was made roughly a month ago to hold a virtual graduation ceremony. She states logistical issues as being the key reason for not hosting a face-to-face event this year.
"For the Williston students who live out of state and went home already, they would have had to come back to campus for the ceremony," Wray told the Williston Herald. "And with the travel ban just being lifted, we didn't feel there was any way to safely hold the graduation here. The students understood the circumstances, so there was not much negative push back in making this decision."
Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from WSC in the fall of 2019, as well as the spring and summer of 2020 will be recognized during the virtual ceremony. Registrar and research analyst Jen Nebeker anticipates awarding 452 degrees to a total of 277 graduates in 14 different programs. Of the 277 students anticipating graduation, 46 percent of graduates received the Williams or Regional County Scholarships.
Despite not having hosting an face-to-face ceremony for this year's graduating class of Williston State College, Wray reiterated the positive impact of recognizing the academic efforts put forth by each member of the 2020 class.
“It is important to have a ‘virtual’ program to recognize the hard work our students put in during a difficult and often uncertain time,” emphasized Wray. “Students need to know we are proud of their hard work and flexibility and this was one way we could demonstrate that.”