Williston State College is going to reopen its bookstore by appointment only, college President John Miller told the campus in a message Thursday, March 26.
Andrea's, the college bookstore, will reopen Monday, April 6, but will only be available by appointment. Appointments can be made online at willistonstate.edu/bookstore.
The bookstore has also made arrangements for cap and gown returns, as the college has cancelled its commencement ceremony. More information on returns and refunds is available online.
Students also have to return all rented textbooks by 4 p.m. on May 15. They should be returned via mail, FedEx or UPS.
The college has transitioned all its courses online for the rest of the spring semester. Miller wrote in the message that the college was developing a plan to handle refunds for room and board.
"WSC, along with its North Dakota University System partners and the State Board of Higher Education, is still working on a refund policy for room and board," Miller wrote. "More information will be published as a plan is approved for each campus."
TrainND Northwest is also moving its courses online. To enroll in a course, students can visit ndoil.org/onebasinoneway to claim a company account. Questions can be directed to safety.training@willistonstate.edu. Students must have access to a computer, tablet, or cell phone with webcam and microphone capabilities.
"Again, WSC is not closing campus which includes the TrainND Northwest campus but is making operational adjustments for the safety of our community," Miller wrote.