Williston State College plans to start fall 2020 classes Aug. 24, and is releasing a plan next week for students and employees.
College administrators and faculty have been working on a plan to reopen in the fall, college President John Miller wrote in a message to campus.
"We remain committed to resuming on-campus educational delivery and activities for fall 2020 starting Aug. 24," Miller wrote. "As we work to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 moving forward, we also work to reaffirm the college’s core missions of teaching, learning, and educational opportunities."
There is an in-person registration event scheduled for Aug. 6 on campus. It's a chance for students to register for fall classes.
Move-in is scheduled for the week of Aug. 17 to 21 and both the Teton Bookstore and the Teton Grill will be open then for students. The first day of classes will be Aug. 24.
Week of Welcome activities for all students are scheduled for the week of Aug. 24-28.
Miller said the college is putting in place safety guidelines for the campus community.
- WSC will require face coverings in all classrooms, common areas, gatherings, and office spaces, except where social distancing (separation of 6 feet or more) is possible.
- Self-monitor for COVID symptoms and do not come to campus if you have any of the identified COVID-19 symptoms or are feeling ill.
- Practice social distancing, both on and off campus.
- Schedule campus appointments and visits in advance whenever possible.
- When social distancing is not possible, we require you wear a face covering.
- Maintain good hand hygiene. Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer available in campus locations.
- Respect others! When you come to campus it is your job to look after your own health, as well as the health of others.