In a year like 2020, charitable contributions are needed more than ever.
The Williston State College Foundation hopes that its third annual push for donations will help bring in more money for scholarships and programs. The foundation's 2020 Giving Day is set for Oct. 28, and this year's goal is to raise $50,000.
In 2018, the first Giving Day the foundation sponsored raised $26,000, and last year, it raised $43,000.
"Giving Day has been a huge success for WSC," emphasized WSC Foundation Executive Director, Hunter Berg. "Our supporters continue to be generous in many different ways and every donation is greatly appreciated and has a lasting impact on our students and campus."
Giving Day events have become increasingly popular with non-profits because they offer a day to focus on fundraising. As an added incentive, the WSC Foundation will be offering a partial match for contributions made on the day.
Gifts can be designated for math and science, health and wellness, arts and human sciences, career and technology, scholarships or another area.
In addition to the fundraising, the Foundation hopes to raise the profile of WSC.
"We love to see alumni, businesses, families, and other Teton supporters show their pride," Berg said. "Take a picture, post your photos on social media, tag WSC, and send us your photos! We would love to see them!"