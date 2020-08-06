Williston State College is encouraging faculty, students and staff to be tested for COVID-19 before they return to campus for the start of classes on Aug. 24.
"WSC encourages all faculty, staff, and students to be tested for COVID-19 as close to their date of return to campus as possible," WSC President John Miller wrote in a message to the campus community. "These tests are free and only require you provide some general demographic information, as well as a little of your time to attend the Williston drive-thru testing events."
There are four local testing dates between Sunday, Aug. 9 and Aug. 24. They are:
- Aug. 10, 4-7 p.m., Williston High School (community testing event)
- Aug. 17, 4-7 p.m., Williston High School (community testing event)
- Aug. 23, 1-3 p.m.. Williston State College (campus testing)
- Aug. 24, 4-7 p.m., Williston High School (community testing event)
The college is also encouraging those who live elsewhere to get a COVID-19 test before leaving to return to campus.
More information about the college's plan for handling COVID-19 is available online at https://www.willistonstate.edu/Current-Students/Security-and-Safety/Coronavirus-(COVID-19)-Updates.html