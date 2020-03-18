John Miller, president of Williston State College, announced Wednesday, March 18, that the college would be strengthening its response to COVID-19.
- Effective Wednesday, March 18, through April 3, only employees considered “operationally essential” will report to campus for work. All other employees will work remotely off-campus.
- Faculty will continue to work and deliver coursework as previously outlined with their respective departments; however, no classes or gatherings that violate the 10-person rule will be held at WSC. Faculty members must factor this guideline into their proposed course delivery methods beginning March 23 if planning face-to-face labs or classes.
- In accordance with NJCAA directions, all spring sports are cancelled, including practices and games.
- Teton Athletics’ Casino Night, previously scheduled for March 28, has been postponed and will be rescheduled. All outside events scheduled to be held on WSC’s campus have been canceled, including Marketplace for Kids. Our decision surrounding Commencement is still under discussion.
- At this time until April 15, all WSC employees should cancel off-campus and out-of-town meeting appearances and activities related to their positions at WSC. This includes coaches’ and recruiting activities, as well as hosting students or student groups on campus.
For students, faculty, and staff that have traveled out of state during spring break, I ask that you consider imposing a self-quarantine for 14 days before physically returning to campus in order to protect coworkers and students.
"WSC is not closing campus," Miller said. "The actions we have taken over the last week will lead to some reduced operations and many on-going questions, but WSC will continue to provide educational access and opportunities for our students and stakeholders. I ask for your patience and cooperation as we work through these truly unprecedented times."