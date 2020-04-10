The Salvation Army food pantry has an increased need for donations, as more need arises due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Williston Salvation Army reported that the pantry had seen an estimated 50 percent increase in use, increasing the need for donations to restock the shelves. Lt. Joseph Irvine with the Salvation Army said that even outside of the current crisis, the food pantry has become a vital resource for many residents. But with many experiencing layoffs and reduced hours due to the virus, that need has increased exponentially.
"We have people in need even without any of the job loss of layoffs or businesses closing," Irvine told the Williston Herald. "We see people on a regular basis, and one of the big things we can do to help them out, to help their budget stretch, is by getting food to them. We really try and focus on helping to protect our people from food insecurity, and that's why it's so important that we are able to continue operating, especially now, to make sure those needs are met."
The Salvation Army works with the Great Plains Food Bank in ordering some items for the pantry, but Irvine said the sudden increase in need was unexpected, as Williams County had not been hit as hard by COVID-19 as other parts of the state. Now that they have seen the need, Irvine continued, the pantry can better prepare and order more items that people need most. In the meantime, however, Irvine said donations are key to making sure the pantry can still serve those in need.
"Our pantry has taken a hit, specifically with non-perishable foods." Irvine said.
He added that items such as canned vegetables, spaghetti noodles, pasta sauce, and cereal were among those most needed by the pantry. Donations can be taken to the office at 15 Main Street in Williston, which remains open to the public for the bread shelf and food pantry. Irvine added that those who are in quarantine are still able to get help from the pantry if needed by calling 701-572-2921. Irvine said volunteers have been making deliveries to those who cannot get outside, and added that the community as a whole has been very generous in helping their neighbors.
"I would say the community has been absolutely phenomenal," he said. "I am continually amazed by some of the different individuals or organizations that have got extra stuff, and they reach out to us and get it to us so we can get it to our clients and those who need it most."
For other ways to donate, visit www.willistonsa.org.