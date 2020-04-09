The food pantry at The Salvation Army has begun to run low as COVID-19 increases the need for service in Williams County. Normally at this time of the year the food pantry would be well stocked, but the need is greater than it was at this time last year.
Lt. Joseph Irvine, one of the officers in Williston, reported the food pantry has seen an increase of approximately 50 percent, and it is showing on the shelves of the pantry.
“We are so grateful for the support of this community, even at this time of crisis we have seen great generosity” Irvine said.
The food pantry is specifically in need of canned vegetables, spaghetti noodles, pasta sauce, and cereal.
“The trouble is some of the food drives that normally happen have not been able to take place because of the virus and we have already received our shipment from Great Plains for the month,” Irvine said.
Donations of food can be dropped off at 15 Main Street in Williston. Monetary donations can be made online through Facebook or the website in addition to in person or through the mail.
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/