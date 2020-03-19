The Salvation Army in Williston has announced steps to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 while still providing emergency support.
"This unprecedented crisis is affecting many in the community, and as businesses move to comply with new state and federal mandates, more people will need assistance," Lt. Rachel Irvine with the Williston Salvation Army wrote in a news release. "The Salvation Army is reaffirming its commitment to assisting those in need, as it has since its founding in 1908."
Lt. Joseph Irvine with the Williston Salvation Army said the group's goal was still the same.
“Our mission of providing help to those needing assistance has not changed, even in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak,” Joseph Irvine said. “These services are vital to people and families whose lives and livelihoods could be compromised during the difficult weeks ahead.”
Food distribution programs will adapt to avoid group gatherings. The Salvation Army food pantry will begin to provide pre-sorted boxes of food to eliminate the need for individuals to “shop” inside the pantry.
The Salvation Army is also participating in a multi-agency task force along with directors of Williston Social Service Agencies to meet the needs of the community as best they can.
Other program changes and safety enhancements are being made to help safeguard clients and staff at The Salvation Army service center. These changes, effective Wednesday, March 18, will include:
• Suspending midweek programming and Sunday worship services at our service centers. Worship services will be available to view online.
• Additional cleaning of common surfaces in high traffic areas.
• Maintaining recommended 6-foot social distancing practices
“The additional steps taken to improve safety and extend needed services will certainly stretch our resources,” Irvine said. “But we are committed to serving as many people as possible, in the safest way possible, now and well into the future.”
For more information or to help provide support for The Salvation Army’s efforts, visit https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/northern/Williston/