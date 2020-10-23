Williston Rotary keeps dictionary tradition even during pandemic

For decades, the Williston Rotary Club has had a tradition — giving out dictionaries to every third-grade student in the area.
The members of the club wanted that tradition to continue, but rising COVID-19 infection rates meant in-person distribution wouldn't work. In a video the club created for students, Williston Rotary President Marsha Schmitt explained.
"This year it's a little different with COVID," Schmitt said. "We're unable to meet with you in the classroom, but we hope you enjoy your dictionary."
Just like they did in previous years, when they were in the classroom, Rotary members showed off the ways a dictionary might be useful, from looking up the spelling of words to learning facts about the state of North Dakota.
Member John Harper said he wanted the dictionaries to remind the students of Rotary. He explained how he found friends through the club and told of Rotary International's 4-way test, which asks if a statement or action is true, whether it's fair, whether it will build goodwill and whether it will be beneficial for all.
"We’re so excited to give your copy of this dictionary," Harper said. "I want you to put your name in it so you have it and understand we’re so glad from the Williston Rotary to present it to you. So thank you."
State Rep. Patrick Hatlestad, a retired teacher and high school principal, told the students they'll get a lot of use from the books.
"You’re going to find one of these are the most precious books you carry around," he said. "As I always told my students, you should have it with you in bed and (have it be) the last thing you read at night, have it alongside you and (have it be) the first thing you read in the morning."