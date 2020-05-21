The Williston Rotary Club is asking the public to cast votes to recognize some of the community's essential workers.
The organization is asking residents to nominate individuals and companies that have gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic. The aim of the "Nominate an Essential Worker Challenge" is to highlight those in the community that have continued to serve the public despite coronavirus concerns. Grocery clerks, food industry workers, healthcare workers, first responders and others who helped others while staying safe and performing their jobs are just who Williston Rotarian Bruce Conway encourages the public to nominate.
Conway said the challenge was inspired by a young girl he saw at a grocery store, working diligently to fill the empty shelves.
"We have a lot of folks who are indeed above and beyond and are well recognized for it," Conway told the Williston Herald. "When I measure her sacrifice against theirs, it is no less. And yet, the value of stocking shelves is not as recognized as the value of an EMT. But they're everyday people making something way more than every day decisions; making every day contributions."
With funding received from Rotary District 5580, the Club will purchase $2,000 in $50 gift certificates from local merchants to award to front-line essential workers. Nominating someone is simple, and forms only require the name of the individual or company who is being nominated, their address, the name of the person nominating and a brief explanation why the nominee should be recognized. Deadline for nominations is Monday, June 1.
Conway said there are many workers in the community working behind the scenes who aren't recognized, and the club's goal is to change that.
"There is so much that can go unnoticed, and now in this time of community stress, the folks doing the unnoticed deserve a heartfelt, unexpected thank you." he said.
Nomination forms can be accessed at https://willistonrotaryclub.org and submitted to rotarywilliston@gmail.com. Honorees will be announced June 15. For questions, contact Williston Rotary Club at Rotarywilliston@gmail.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/rotaryclubwillistonnd.