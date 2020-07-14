BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ regional Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) office in Williston has resumed in-office services by appointment only.
Current clients and other individuals with disabilities who are seeking employment and want to access vocational rehabilitation counseling services, assessments, training, education and other available support can schedule an appointment by calling 701-774-4662, 711 (TTY), Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT.
VR team members work with individuals with disabilities to help them reach their employment goals and can help employers connect with qualified job applicants and address workplace accessibility issues. VR vision rehabilitation specialists work with individuals age 55 and older who are experiencing a vision loss to provide evaluations, adaptive equipment, training and referrals, so individuals can remain living independently at home and in their communities.
The VR office is co-located at Northwest Human Service Center, 316 Second Ave. W., in Williston, which has remained open during the pandemic to provide medically-necessary and crisis behavioral health services in-person and via telehealth.
To support the health and well-being of clients and employees, behavioral health and other human services continue to be available through telehealth, telephone and video conferencing technology. In-person service options may also available with precautions because not all department services can be provided effectively via technology solutions to every individual.
The center and VR office are following ND Smart Restart guidelines and complying with North Dakota Department of Health and CDC recommendations on cleaning and sanitizing facilities, social distancing and personal protective equipment.
When a client arrives for their scheduled appointment and before they enter the building, they are asked health-related screening questions and their temperature is taken. Clients and staff are required to wear face masks. Clients should bring their own masks if possible.
VR counseling and consultation is available without charge to eligible individuals and businesses, nonprofits and government agencies. Services for individuals with disabilities can include assistance with diagnosis and evaluation, vocational counseling and training to identify and reach employment goals, adaptive equipment and restorative services, training and education, job placement and follow-up and other services.
For information, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/dvr/index.html or contact the division at 701-328-8950, toll-free 800-755-2745, 711 (TTY), or via email at dhsvr@nd.gov.