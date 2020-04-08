The family of Max Olsen had cancelled plans to hold his eighth birthday party on Tuesday, April 7, but the Williston Police and Fire departments had other ideas.
That morning at about 7 a.m., a pair of family members posted a sign in front of Olsen's residence encouraging motorists to honk their horns in honor of the young man's birthday. According to Darcy Olsen, Max's mother, the family did not have any other elaborate plans in mind.
"My sister and brother-in-law made a big wooden sign with spray paint to get everyone to honk for the birthday boy," Olsen told the Williston Herald. "I thought a few people would see it, and honk or whatever, and that would be it."
As it turned out, members of Williston Police Department drove by and saw the sign that morning. When the police approached Olsen to inquire about the sign, she initially thought she was in trouble, however, that was not the case.
"They asked me if I was going to be home around 10 a.m. and I said yes. I thought maybe they would drive by with their lights to wish Max a happy birthday, but they went above and beyond anything I could have expected," she adds.
When the police returned, they came back with members of the Williston Fire Department to join in on the celebration. In addition, the police also gifted the birthday boy with a cupcake and a Minecraft LEGO set. Olsen says both she and her son were quite shocked and surprised with all the attention.
"I'm just in awe that they went out of their way to do all of that for Max, and if it weren't for my sister and brother-in-law coming up with the sign outside, none of this would have happened. To say I'm blown away is an understatement."
In response to the kindness displayed to her son, Olsen says she plans to send out thank you cards to both the police and fire departments.
"I really make a big deal out of birthdays, so it was really disappointing not to be able to have a party for Max this year," Olsen continues. "I just want to say thank you to everyone at the police department and fire department that came up with this idea, they helped tremendously in making this birthday very special for our sweet 8-year-old."