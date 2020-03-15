In response to a statement from Governor Doug Bergum, Williston Parks and Recreation Director Darin Krueger released the following statement regarding WPRD facilities amid the ongoing COVID-19 concern.
Williston Parks to close facilities through March 20
Information provided by the Department of Health
Symptoms of Coronavirus are similar to flu or colds and may include:
Runny nose, Headache, Cough, Sore throat, Fever and, A general feeling of being unwell
