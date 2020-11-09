Utilizing emergency powers, Williston Mayor Howard Klug on Monday, Nov. 9, signed a COVID-19 Emergency Municipal Declaration that issued a city-wide mask order.
Klug said the ever-increasing number of cases in Williams County, along with measures that have been taken in other cities in the state prompted the city to step forward with its own mandate.
"A couple weeks ago, when we were in that 200 positive range I thought that maybe we were doing what was right and maybe we were going in the direction," Klug told the Williston Herald. "But now, with well over 300 positive cases, what we were doing wasn't working. So we had to take a stance and say 'We have to do something.' We have to protect the people that are not as strong as some of us. The overall spread, the asymptomatic cases, they're getting to us and we have to do something. So hopefully this will help."
While there is no penalty for non-compliance, Klug said the mandate "has some teeth" that will help business owners who wish to refuse service to patrons not wearing masks. One of the key goals of the mandate, he said, is to make sure businesses are able to remain open to the public. If another lockdown occurs, Klug added, many small businesses in the area may not survive.
"You can expect your patrons to wear a mask." Klug said. "What I'm trying to do, number one, is to make sure that these stores stay open. all of them, not just the essential ones. We're trying to make everyone a little bit safer. That's what we're doing now."
The order states:
“Every person shall, within the city of Williston, wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and where social distancing of six (6) feet or more cannot be assured and in all outdoor settings where there is exposure to non-household members, unless there exists ample space of six (6) feet or more to practice social distancing.”
These measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation; however, there is no penalty for non-compliance with the order.
The declaration allows for the following exemptions:
- Persons younger than school age, although parents and guardians are encouraged to have such younger children wear face coverings when and where appropriate;
- Persons with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering;
- Persons performing job duties where a six (6) feet distance is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the ability to safely and effectively perform the job duty;
- Persons participating in athletic activities where a six (6) feet distance is not achievable, but a mask is inhibitory to the activity;
- Persons actively consuming food or drink;
- Persons driving a motor vehicle alone or with passengers from the driver’s household;
- Persons receiving services that require access to the face for security, surveillance, or other purposes may temporarily remove a face covering while receiving those services;
- Persons engaged in religious worship activities; however, face coverings are strongly encouraged;
- Persons giving a speech or performance for broadcast or to an audience; however, those persons shall safely distance from nearby individuals.
This order does not prohibit law enforcement or local officials from enforcing trespassing laws or other applicable laws in removing violators at the request of businesses or property owners.
The order will remain in effect until the current state of emergency ends. The Mayor or City Commission can modify or terminate the order sooner by a motion of resolution approved by the City Commission.
Williston’s mask order came as the number of active positive cases statewide approached 11,000 and the number of deaths neared 650.
On Sunday, Williams County reported its 21st COVID-19 related death, a 50-year-old man, and its 20th pandemic-related death, a woman in her 70s, was reported Saturday. As of Monday, there have been 644 people who died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Of those, 492 death certificates list COVID-19 as the primary cause of death, 97 list another primary cause of death and 55 are still pending.
The state on Monday reported the fifth COVID-19 related death for McKenzie County, a man in his 60s.
In addition, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit (UMDHU), in conjunction with Williston State College (WSC), will host the following upcoming community COVID-19 testing events on the WSC campus in the Art Wood building:
Monday, Nov. 9 | 4-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16 | 4-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 23 | 4-6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30 | 4-6 p.m.
COVID-19 testing events are open to the entire community.
Testing is free and takes only minutes, with walk up and drive thru options available. Pre-register for testing at testreg.nd.gov to minimize waiting time and expedite testing.
For additional information on future local testing events, please follow the UMDHU on Facebook, @uppermissouridistricthealthunit.
To read the ND Smart Restart Protocols, please visit www.ndresponse.gov/covid-19-resources.
For additional COVID-19 information related to the Williams County level, please visit www.williamsnd.com/Department/Communications/COVID-19.