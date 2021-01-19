A mask order put in place in Williston in November is still active, Williston Mayor Howard Klug said.
The order was approved Nov. 9 by the Williston City Commission. It keeps the mask mandate in place as long as there is an emergency.
The order will remain in effect until the current state of emergency ends. Currently, Executive Order 2020-03 which declared a State of Emergency for North Dakota is still active; thus, the citywide Mask Order remains until further action from the City Commission.
“While our COVID-19 numbers for Williams County remain under 100, until more vaccines are distributed, it is important that we continue to keep what has worked in place,” Klug said.
The order requires face covering when people are unable to maintain social distance of six feet, whether indoors or outdoors.
These measures are being mandated with the strongest possible recommendation; however, there is no penalty for non-compliance with the order.
This order does not prohibit law enforcement or local officials from enforcing trespassing laws or other applicable laws in removing violators at the request of businesses or property owners.
The entire COVID-19 Emergency Municipal Declaration, along with printable Mask Order sign for your business, please visit bit.ly/WillistonCOVID-19.
In addition, the suspension on the use of liquor licenses for the purposes of special events remains in place until further notice.
The City of Williston’s internal COVID-19 Tiered Response Guidelines also remain in effect at the High Level.
Measures taken at the High level include:
- Office vestibules and reception areas remain open to the public, but masks are required for all visitors and shall be provided at entry points. Staff meetings are by appointment only.
- Until further notice, all public meetings will be offered virtually.
- Hand sanitizer will be made available in all office vestibules, reception areas, and conference rooms for staff and public use.
Citizens are encouraged to continue to minimize spread through appropriate social distancing, respecting posted guidelines for businesses, and taking advantage of the opportunity to be tested.
Currently, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit, in conjunction with Williston State College, continues to offer testing on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Art Wood building at WSC.
The City of Williston, in conjunction with Williams County/Williston Emergency Management, will also offer future BinaxNOW Rapid Antigen screenings.
COVID-19 testing events are open to the entire community.
Testing is free and takes only minutes, with walk up and drive thru options available. Pre-register for testing at testreg.nd.gov to minimize waiting time and expedite testing. Pre-registration is not required if an individual has previously been tested.