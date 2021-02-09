The Williston City Commission voted to allow the city's mask mandates and other COVID-related restrictions to expire or be lifted.
In a unanimous vote from the commission on Tuesday, Feb. 9, the city's mask mandate will expire Wednesday, Feb 10. Additionally, the city will begin to approve liquor permits for events and gatherings beginning next week.
Mayor Howard Klug asked the commission to consider allowing the mask mandate to expire immediately, as well as to begin allowing liquor licenses and event permits to resume being accepted beginning Feb. 15 for gatherings, with events allowing alcohol to resume March 1, provided they follow state guidelines.
Klug also asked that the leasing of the New Armory be suspended for the time being to allow the facility to be used by the neighboring senior center, as well as for blood drives and other medical needs.
"There are plenty of other venues that are available for these kinds of functions, and I would like to see the revenue go to support them," Klug said.
Klug said his aim is to allow doors in Williston to remain open, with the hopes that a return to normalcy can happen by summer.
"Our main goal here is to keep our businesses open, and I want to get to the point where we're 100 percent open, not 50 percent with restrictions," Klug said. "I think that by watching what we're doing and being careful, we can achieve those goals."
With the mask mandate expiring, Klug added that city building would still require masks upon entering, as would any in-person city meetings. Those requirements would remain in place until COVID numbers dropped to a point where masks were not needed.
"With the mask mandate lifted, that doesn't mean that we're not going to follow social distancing anymore," Klug explained. "I would strongly encourage the citizens of Williston, the store owners and the employees to do what is prudent with wearing masks in their establishments."
Store owners would still be able to require masks within their businesses, Klug said. He said that we was glad the city's mask mandate did not require enforcement, instead saying that the resident themselves had done their part to mask up and keep the spread down.
"We've done a fairly remarkable job of getting back to where we need." he said. "I want to thank the stores that stayed open, that took care of their customers, and that provided masks."
Moving forward, Klug said he would like to see more vaccinations for Williston residents, encouraging those who are eligible to take advantage. Commissioners Deanette Piesik and Tate Cymbaluk spoke on behalf of Klug's request, saying that they too believed the city and Williams County were on the right track.