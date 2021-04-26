After more than a year, the Williston Community Library is resuming its normal hours of operation.
The changes to its hours goes into effect Monday, May 3, as will other changes to library operations.
“We are excited to begin operating at a somewhat normal pace again,” Library Director Andrea Placher said. “Being open these additional hours will allow our community to utilize the library’s services more conveniently.”
The library will be open:
Monday through Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1 to 5 p.m.
The following modifications will be introduced as part of the library’s reopening:
Face coverings are strongly encouraged for any patrons entering the library but are required by patrons needing computer assistance.
Appointments are no longer needed.
Study cubicles are open and available.
Books are no longer being quarantined and normal check out limits will resume.
Indoor seating is available but remains limited. Curbside pickup and all online and virtual programs will continue.