The Western Area Builders Association announced Wednesday, March 18, that it would postpone its annual Home and Garden Show until September.
The show had been scheduled for April 2 and 3 at the Raymond Family Community Center, but will be postponed because of the CDC's guidance to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are not canceling but rescheduling this beloved community event and the association's biggest fundraiser of the year," the group wrote in a news release.
Exhibitors will remain in the same booth, and only the dates will change, the group said.