Another varsity team at Williston High School will have to cancel several games as a result of COVID-19 concerns.
In a press release from Williston Public School District No. 1, the school district does not say which varsity team has canceled three upcoming competitions and it also does not say whether that team is in quarantine.
The press release, which was sent in the afternoon of Sept. 16, only states that, “Due to COVID-19 concerns, a Williston High School Varsity athletic team will be cancelling three upcoming competitions. Thank you for your continued support of Coyote athletics.”
The varsity team is not named in the press release. The district's policy is to not disclose the source of any COVID-19 concerns, citing North Dakota Department of Health rules.
However, listed in the calendar for Williston games, in addition to two football games that have been canceled or rescheduled, three varsity volleyball matches have been canceled.
Those volleyball matches were on Sept. 17 against Bismarck Century (it was supposed to be a home game); Sept. 22 against Dickinson (it was supposed to be an away game); and Sept. 26 against Legacy (it was supposed to be a home game).
The varsity volleyball team was also supposed to play against Watford City on Tuesday, Sept. 15. But that game was also canceled, and a post about that cancellation was made on the McKenzie County Public School District #1 Facebook page at 11:08 a.m. on Sept. 15.
There was no Facebook post made about the cancellation by Williston High School or Williston Athletics, and the sophomore and junior varsity games with Watford City continued.
Additionally, the varsity football game against Bismarck Century on Sept. 18 has been rescheduled to Oct. 2 and the Sept. 25 game against Jamestown has been canceled.
On Friday, Sept. 11, it was confirmed that the Williston High School football team was placed under quarantine because of an exposure to COVID-19.
The school district, school or athletic department did not formally or publicly announce that the team was under quarantine, but a letter was sent to parents and athletes detailing the information.
Also, head coach Andrew Mock confirmed the quarantine in a post on the football team’s Facebook page.