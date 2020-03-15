The Williston Herald is closing our office to walk-in customers until March 30. The decision isn’t made lightly and does not affect our newspaper operations. Our reporting staff, advertising and circulation departments are operating at full strength.
We have made the decision as part of a national unified effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. This is a difficult time and we all have to do what we can to slow the pandemic. All our services are operating and the newspaper delivery schedule is not affected.
FOR ASSISTANCE
You can call our office at 701-572-2165 for any questions.
Our printing schedule and deadlines have not changed. At present, we plan to reopen the office to walk-in customers March 30. We appreciate your concern and plan to cover every aspect of how the coronavirus is affecting our local community. Thank you for your trust and your understanding.
— Kelly Miller, publisher, Williston Herald