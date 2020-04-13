A day is dawning when many of us will conduct our businesses in very different ways. The newspaper industry is no exception; you will see more than a few companies taking drastic measures to ensure you continue to get the news and information you need.
One move that will be common is the one the Williston Herald is taking starting next week — reducing publication frequency and using their digital platforms more and more. For the next few months, the Herald will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers only on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. We’re going to mail and distribute the papers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to ensure they get to you in a timely manner.
COVID-19 has swept over our country like a tsunami – affecting everything from our health care to our schools, to our local economy and even our mission to provide local quality journalism.
Our dedication to daily, local news has not wavered. In fact, it has grown. We are updating our website on an hourly basis. I am sure many of you have received the call from our office ensuring you have updated access to the willistonherald.com website. We want to make sure we are providing the best and current local news on all topics to our subscribers.
Our news coverage can be accessed through our website, our smartphone app and our email newsletters. All of these digital channels are included as part of your current print subscription. If you haven’t activated your subscription, you can call us or visit the site, choose Subscription Services and follow the instructions Our app provides immediate notifications of important information and our email newsletter offers a curated look at what we’ve been working on..
Prior to this plague, we had been investing in our digital strategy to support this newspaper over the long term and compliment the print edition. Digital is a reality of the world and this crisis has only showcased that even more so. We’re up for the task, and studies show again and again that readers get their local news from a community newspaper more than they do anywhere else online.
We did not anticipate having to make such a drastic change so suddenly. Most of our local businesses are in the same boat, having to change how they serve and operate in the community.
Our model relies on revenues generated from local advertising and subscriptions. About 90 percent of the newspaper’s revenue comes from advertising, with the balance coming from other products/services. The majority of our advertisers are closed or not in a position to market themselves right now due to financial pressures COVID-19 has produced.
Our ability to provide quality local journalism and assist our advertisers in marketing themselves depends directly on our own financial health. But this is not business as usual; It won’t be for the foreseeable future. We are taking action to ensure we can continue to report what’s happening in our community and, especially now, the impacts of COVID-19.
We count our blessings that we have a digital platform that allows us to continue to share our hard work 24/7. We are committed to serve our community for the long term. This change will help us do that.
We also want to thank our advertising supporters as well as our subscribers. If you are not a subscriber yet, we ask that if you think what we do is valuable, please subscribe.
Thank you for your continued support of the Williston Herald.