While unable to collect donations with physical boot in hand, the Williston Fire Department is participating in this year’s annual Muscular Dystrophy Association’s “Fill the Boot” drive virtually.
Since 1954, the International Association of Firefighters has helped MDA fight back against muscular dystrophy and other degenerative neuromuscular diseases with the “Fill the Boot” campaign, raising nearly $275 million.
“The Fill the Boot campaign has been one of the largest contributing factors towards the battle against muscular dystrophy,” Matt Clark, Division Chief of Operations, explained. “This is a great cause and any amount helps. The money we raise will help children and adults in our community and will support innovative research to change the future for people with neuromuscular disease.”
Last year, the Williston community raised over $12,000. This year’s goal is to raise $10,000.
Individuals can support WFD, Williston Local 3743, by donating at https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/participant/5691.
The fundraiser will run through October 31.