On Monday, Nov. 2, there will be a COVID-19 drive up testing event open to anyone school-aged and older at Williston State College.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday and vehicles will be allowed to line up along the route starting at 3:30 p.m. Testing will go until 6 p.m. or until all test kits have been used. Keep in mind this is a fluid situation and details of the event could change or it could be shortened due to lack of people participating in the testing event.
Vehicles wishing to access the testing are asked to enter from University Avenue, then turn onto Clark Street. Traffic control officers will provide additional guidance. Please turn on your vehicle's 4-way flashers to let traffic control know your intentions of entering the COVID testing line.
Anyone interested in being tested for COVID-19 should pre-register for testing. Everyone being tested must complete the online assessment. Pre-registration does not guarantee a test, if you don’t get a confirmation email still come.
Register online at: https://testreg.nd.gov/
To ease traffic flow, we ask the public to avoid the area if possible. Although businesses and residences in the area will remain accessible during the event, we ask that traffic in the area be minimal.