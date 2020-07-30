As part of the North Dakota Department of Transportation’s Smart Restart plan, the Williston Motor Vehicle Office will be resuming all services in-person by appointment only beginning the week of Aug. 3.
The public can make an appointment online at http://www.dot.nd.gov/ or by phone at 1-855-633-6835. Online scheduling is a new option provided by the NDDOT to meet customer needs and save time.
To make an appointment for passport services, including passport pictures, the public should call the DMV directly at 701-713-3410.
“We are excited to serve the public again in our full capacity and encourage the public to use the new convenient online option when scheduling their appointment” says DMV Manager, Mica Lindsey.
Vehicle renewals can still be completed online or at the self-service kiosk located inside the Williston CashWise.