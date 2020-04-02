The Williston City Commission has made a formal emergency declaration related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the City of Williston.
"We will be doing whatever it takes to make sure our citizens are safe."
Words of reassurance came from Mayor Howard Klug as he and the other city commissioners voted to declares the coronavirus pandemic a local emergency for the city. The commissioners met via teleconference on Thursday, April 2, to make the formal declaration, after taking care of a few housekeeping procedures such as paying bills and approving previous meeting minutes on the consent agenda.
"The City of Williston departments and offices are undergoing efforts to mitigate activity by closing offices to the public, suggesting the practice of social distancing, by implementing staggered schedules in City office, by encouraging employee education and education throughout the community on best practices for eradication or lessening of the threat," the declaration reads. "Preparedness, response, and recovery from the COVID-19 virus requires an all-of-government and all-of-community approach across all governments and departments of governments, the collaboration of all government offices and resources, as well as the assistance and cooperation of private and non-profit sectors, as the virus has the risk of substantially endangering the health, safety, and property of the citizens of Williston."
City administrator David Tuan told the Williston Herald that there a few purposes behind the city making such a declaration, such as giving the city the ability to issue executive orders and secure emergency funding.
"An emergency declaration is an acknowledgement of the severity of the pandemic," Tuan explained. "It does a few things for us legally, such as allowing the city to initiate executive orders, it allows the city to apply for federal disaster funding, and it sends the message to the public that the health emergency is at a severe level."
Due to Gov. Doug Burgum's statement declaring the pandemic a statewide emergency, Tuan said it wasn't completely required for the city to make its own declaration, but that city leaders felt it was best to have the statement on record, and to reaffirm to the public that the situation is still very serious, and that the city is treating it as such.
Tuan said the city has been taking its lead from the governor and the state's lead on how best to guide travel and public practices during the ongoing crisis. With Montana and Minnesota both issuing shelter in place orders, many have wondered if , or when, North Dakota might do the same.
"The governor's feeling is that the effect of people staying at home, distancing themselves, practicing personal and protective health measures has had a good effect, given North Dakota's demographic," Tuan explained. "I don't see from the city any intent to do shelter in place with this motion, but we do appreciate that people are still thinking about that and wanting to stay at home, because at the end of the day that's what's going to help curb the spread of the virus."
The full statement will be available on the City of Williston's website at cityofwilliston.com. The declaration will stay in place until further notice, but Klug said the city will continue to work with the state and Department of Health to keep the public updated on the situation. Information regarding city services, public works recommendations and law enforcement can be found on the city's website as well.