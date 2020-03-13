The Williston Concert Association announced that it will be canceling it's upcoming performance amid COVID-19 concerns.
Allied Concert Services announced on Friday, March 13 that all concerts would be cancelled until April 7. The association's March 19 concert, Tony DeSare: I Love Piano, will not be held, however the association said they still plan to hold the Monday, April 20 concert from Chicago tribute band Beginnings. In a statement on the Allied Concert website, the company does not have word on rescheduling at this time. The company said they hope at least a portion of the concerts cancelled can be rescheduled.
The Williston Concert Association will continue with its membership and renewal campaign and hopes to have materials for the next season ready for the April 20 performance. For more information about the Concert Association, visit www.concertassociation.net.