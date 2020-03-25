Staying connected while practicing social distancing is becoming more and more important as families are forced to stay at home. Thanks to the generosity of one local woman, the Williston Community Library is going to be able to stay connected a little easier.
Since the library made the decision to close its doors to the public over growing concerns of COVID-19, Director Andrea Placher and her employees have taken to hitting Facebook Live several times a day to share storytime with those stuck in isolation. The crew has been using anything at their disposal to get the job done, such as their personal cell phones, laptops and iPads. The quality of the video, Placher said, has been questionable at times, but as they say, the show must go on.
That's where Carmen Troutman came in. Troutman had been watching the library's storytimes with her young daughter, and came across a Facebook promotion from the Mevo Camera Company. The promotion was offering 100 Mevo Plus Pro camera bundles to non-profits and other organizations, absolutely free, to aid in communication during isolation. Troutman filled out the application, and of the 1,300 submitted, the Williston Community Library was one of the recipients, and will be receiving their new camera within a week.
"I saw that the library was doing their storytime lives on Facebook, and I just thought that they could benefit from that," Troutman told the Williston Herald.
Troutman said events like the live storytimes have been very helpful at keep her family connected to the outside world while they keep themselves out of the public.
"We were a lot more social than this before," Troutman said. "We were going to the ARC almost every day, we were involved in sports and things, and now it's...different."
Troutman said along with the storytimes, her children had been taking virtual field trips to locations across the globe, a trend many on social media have been sharing to help stave off boredom while schools are closed. The addition of this new hardware will help Williston's library up their game in terms of entertaining their "captive" audience. Placher said the Mevo camera, which is designed for livestreaming, is not a purchase the library itself would have ever been able to afford. Receiving the $700 camera kit was not only a blessing, she said, but a surprise.
"(Troutman) messaged me at the library and said 'Hey, I just want to let you know that I applied for the donation of this camera for your storytime lives and you got it, here's the tracking number!'" Placher said. "I was blown away. We didn't know this was something she had even done. But what an amazingly nice thing for someone to do!"
Placher said she and the library staff are very thankful for the donation, which will help not only with storybook lives now, but in the future as well. She added that she was touched by Troutman's generosity, saying how much she appreciates the selfless act, especially during challenging times.
"For her to think of us, and not just us, but other people in the community; and look at us as a vital service that we're providing right now, for her to do that, that speaks volumes." Placher said.
The Williston Community Library has a vast array of resources available for the public to utilize while their stuck at home, all free of charge, and many available without a library card. Visit www.willistonndlibrary.com/ to see what the library has to offer, and to sign up for a library card to take advantage of all its resources. Go to www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary/ to stay up-to-date on library happenings and to see the staff in action on Facebook Live.