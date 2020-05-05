Employees at the Williston Community Library devised a creative way to socialize, stay safe and send a hopeful message to the community.
Since the COVID-19 crisis closed the library's doors to the public, Director Andrea Placher and her staff have been working in a limited capacity, and with social distancing recommendations, the staff has not been in the same place together for over a month. Along with missing each other, the library's employees have been missing their patrons as well, many who were regulars that the staff had gotten to know during storytimes and other events. Ethan Beck approached Placher with an idea he had seen, wondering if it could be done here in Williston.
On Saturday, May 2, Placher, Beck and other employees gathered outside the library, armed with colorful chalk and messages of support, and spent the afternoon beautifying the sidewalks surrounding the building. Rainbows, flowers, elephants and hearts framed messages like "We miss you," "We love you" and "Stay safe!" Employee Montana Icenogle created a message reflective of communities across the nation during this unprecedented time: And the world came together as the people stayed apart.
The group spent hours lying on the sidewalk, conversing from a distance, and coloring all the while.
"We can't really be inside together, so I thought we could get as many as the staff together as we could to come together," Beck told the Williston Herald. "And I thought it would be a good thing for the community to see all the positivity that we drew."
"Right now we're all on shifts, and we couldn't be together as a group because there's 16 of us total, and that breaks the rules," Placher added. "Ethan wanted a way for all of us to be together as a group be able to see each other, but still practice social distancing and being safe while brightening up for the community."
As the City of Williston begins opening up its offices to the public once again, Placher said she is unsure about the timeline for the library's reopening, but encourages patrons to continue utilizing all of the online resources available through the library's website. Placher said she and the other employees are looking forward to the day they can welcome people back.
"We miss the community and we miss the people." Placher said. "We all work here because we love working with the public, and right now we can't. So this is a way to lift our spirits and help us feel like we're contributing in some way."