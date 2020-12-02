The Williston Community Builders annual Festival of Trees is a no-go this year due to COVID-19, but the organization put their heads together to create new holiday event with the same festive feel.
The Evergreen Roadshow Raffle will feature a variety of Christmas trees and wreaths, which much like the Festival of Trees, have been decorated by local businesses and loaded with gifts to be raffled off this month. Ten live trees were donated by Handy Andy's Nursery, and are now on display in their sponsors' businesses.
The trees are decked out in a variety of different styles and colors of ornaments, most purchased locally in or around Williston. Gifts have been placed around the tree, coinciding with each business' theme, such as camping, ice fishing and staying fit. Yeti coolers, espresso machines, fitness equipment and more are all up for grabs during the auction.
Community Builders member Falon Justice said the organization was heartbroken that it's yearly gala had to be scrapped, but that they spent a lot of time focusing on creating this new event.
"This isn't in replacing Festival of Trees, it's just a new twist on something we've already done," Justice told the Williston Herald.
Videos showcasing each business' tree will be posted on the Community Builders Facebook page, with a short description of the tree. $20 gets you 10 entries for the tree of your choice and $10 for 10 entries for a wreath. The more entries you purchase, the better chance you have of winning a tree or wreath, plus all the decorations and gifts it comes with.
"The great thing about the Evergreen Roadshow and doing it in a raffle and having that online option is that it allows people that either don't want to attend a full formal event or maybe haven't had the chance to get tickets in the past, it allows them to attend and participate as well," Justice said. "And in the past, some of those trees have gone for very significant amounts of money, and this sort of gives everyone an equal shake at getting the tree of their dreams."
Like years past, the Community Builders will use the funds raised from the raffle to give back to local organizations and non-profits in the community. Justice said beneficiaries have not yet been chosen, but that they will be used once again "to spread a little love and cheer throughout the community."
The raffle begins Friday, Dec 4, with winners announced on Dec. 16 To see the trees and wreath up for raffle for the Evergreen Roadshow and find out how to purchase entries, visit www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityBuildersND.