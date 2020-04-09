Easter weekend is coming up, and instead of being out hunting for colorful eggs, most kids are going to be stuck indoors. At least, they would be if it weren’t for some out-of-the-box thinking community members.
Mackenzie Blume, director of marketing and special events for the Williston Parks and Recreation Department and member of Williston community Builders, brought the two groups together to create some last-minute Easter fun for area kids stuck in isolation.
Through her job at the Parks and Rec, Blume’s goal is to get people out and get them active. But with COVID-19 keeping people socially distant, she’s trying to find new ways to accomplish that goal.
“We have really been struggling with not being able to have programs and the ARC not being open and things like that,” Blume told the Williston Herald. “So we’ve been trying to come up with creative ways to get people to still come out of their houses, get some fresh air, go play on the green spaces, even though the playgrounds are closed. We want to create opportunities where they can still get out and be active, that’s our main priority.”
On Friday, April 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to noon, WPRD and the Community Builders are holding a “Bunny Drive” at Spring Lake Park in Williston. Families can come drive through the park and “hunt” for eggs. The Easter Bunny is going to be on-hand, waving to the passing cars. Blume said throughout the park there are “virtual eggs” hidden, giving kids a chance to have an “I Spy” Easter Egg hunt while they drive the loop.
Blume said she brought the idea to the Community Builders, who were looking to hold a food drive themselves. The events became one, so the Community Builders are asking those who come out to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food bank. Food banks are running low during the COVID-19 crisis, so the Community Builders decided to do what they can to help out. To add to the fun, Blume said the Williston Parks and Recreation District pitched in with some random giveaways.
“Both entities are donating money towards gift cards, and then we’re randomly picking cars that we’ll give a gift card to,” Blume said. “The cards are for local businesses that have stepped forward and helped in this time of need.”
Blume said while social distancing is a necessity, it is still important for people to get outside and stay active. She said they can do that in a variety if ways, such as taking advantage of the area’s numerous trails and hiking areas. Playgrounds are closed, but parks are still open fro people to use, as long as they are mindful and follow safe practices. Additionally, Blume said there are a number of classes being offered virtually for both kids and adults, led by the ARC fitness staff. The classes are free and can be found online at willistonparks.com.