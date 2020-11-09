As Williston announced a mask mandate for residents, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston shared that it is teaming with the Chamber of Commerce to provide masks to area businesses.
CHI has provided masks to the Chamber, which will be distributed to small businesses ahead of the busy holiday shopping season and Small Business Saturday. The Chamber will distribute masks to retailers in the coming week.
"Supporting our small and locally owned small businesses is vital to our local economy and we hope that distributing masks to small business owners and employees will help to ensure that shopping local can continue in a safe way this holiday season," Chamber President Rachel Richter Lordemann said in a release. "We want to thank CHI St. Alexius Health for their donation of reusable cloth masks to help us keep our business community safe."
Chamber employees will be visiting businesses this week to distribute masks, signage, and mask usage information.
"Wearing a mask is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19.” said CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Marketing Manager, Dubi Cummings. “Providing cloth masks to small businesses is just one more way we can give back and contribute to the safety of our community outside our hospital walls.”
Mayor Howard Klug said one of the main goals of the City's mandate is to help businesses. If the city were to have to go on lockdown again as it did earlier in the year, Klug said, many local businesses may never recover or reopen.
The mask mandate, along with steps like this from the Chamber and CHI, should help to protect patrons and keep retail, restaurant and other businesses from shutting their doors.
"We have to slow the spread." Klug told the Williston Herald. "We were shut down in April in May when we had 20 positives in Williams County, and now we're over 300. Could it happen again? Absolutely. We could go back to no restaurants being open, no stores open, just curbside service. But we're trying to avoid that. I want to keep these businesses open."
If you are not visited by the Chamber of Commerce and are in need of masks for your employees, contact them at 701-577-6000 or email wchamber@willistonchamber.com.