The continuing spread of the novel coronavirus that is causing a global pandemic led to event cancellations, school closures and an announcement that public meetings would be curtailed.
On Monday, March 16, Williston announced it will cancel all public meetings and events until further notice.
Mayor Howard Klug gave made an announcement from the City of Williston regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the city's plan.
"As the City of Williston, we are very concerned about the coronavirus, especially as it is multiplying rapidly across this country," Klug said at the Monday, March 16 special meeting of the City Commission. "As people know around here, we have people from all over this country that are constantly coming to the city of Williston for work. With that in mind, the city of Williston is going to take some steps. First of all, we are cancelling all public meetings until further notice."
The announcement came at nearly the same time President Donald Trump's administration was issuing updated guidelines. The White House is asking people to avoid unnecessary travel, shopping, and socializing, avoid eating or drinking in bars and restaurants and working or attending class from home when possible.
In a plan that hopes to use the next 15 days to slow the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, people are asked to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
Klug said the canceled meetings included the upcoming Planning and Zoning meeting, as well as individual meetings that take place within the city, such as the Convention and Visitors Bureau and Economic Development board meetings. Klug added that any meetings involving city employees and the general public would be canceled.
Klug went on to mirror previous statements by Gov. Doug Burgum and health officials, recommending any events that will attract more than 50 people be canceled or postponed. He added that churches can determine on their own if they will still offer services.
"These events that gather large amounts of people, there's two things: One, it's not safe, and two, as of last week e have noticed that events that have taken place were poorly attended. So it would would be in our best interest in the city of Williston to cancel these events until further notice."
Klug stated his concerns over the city's healthcare providers abilities to handle the ongoing crisis if it becomes worse.
"I believe that if we get overrun with this, our hospital system won't be able to take care of this," he said. "We don't have the ability up here to triage people outdoors as they're doing in other parts of the country. In two states, there's emergency room doctors that are in critical condition now with the coronavirus. If that happens in the city of Williston, we won't be able to handle it."
Dubi Cummings, marketing director for CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston, said the hospital is prepared for patients.
“Because CHI St. Alexius Health is part of CommonSpirit Health, the largest not for profit health system in the country, we have excellent health care resources throughout the country, but more specifically right here in Williston," a statement on behalf of the hospital read. "We want to assure the community that CHI St. Alexius Health is closely monitoring all developments with COVID-19 and are prepared to identify, immediately isolate and treat potentially infected patients who seek our care. We have capability all across the state and the nation and are working together on an ongoing basis to address immediate health care concerns.”
Klug said that residents need to be mindful, and follow the recommendations given in order to keep themselves and others safe.
"I'm urging everybody in the city of Williston to take the precautions that they need to take. The social distancing is a real thing, and that includes restaurants, bars, those other places that draw people and you're in close proximity to each other. They say minimum of six feet, and that's what I am going to urge the people of Williston, and the city of Williston is going to be mandated that those rules be followed until we get a better handle on this. We're going to know more in a week. It's going to be painful for a while, but we have to get on top of this, and this is the first step that the city of Williston is going to make."
Klug stated that any further announcements from the city would come via social media and various news outlets around the city to make sure residents can stay as informed as possible.
Klug had one final message to the city's resident before ending Monday's meeting.
"Stay safe, keep your distance, wash your hands and do all those things that we know are the right things to do. And if you can, stay home."
Williams County has a commission meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. That meeting has not been canceled, Lindsey Harriman, communications and research analyst for Williams County, told the Williston Herald. The county is considering how to handle upcoming meetings, she said.
A jury trial scheduled to begin Monday in Northwest District Court was postponed hours into jury selection.
Schools close for the week
Both of the school districts that serve Williston were scheduled to be on spring break this week, meaning they weren't affected by the executive order from Burgum closing schools through March 20.
In Nesson Public School District No. 2, which serves Ray, spring break was scheduled to end Monday, but the governor's announcement extended that by a week. Ben Schafer, district superintendent, said the district was considering online instruction in case the state decides to extend the school closure.
District teachers already had a training scheduled for this week, and the trainer will be talking to them about online instruction using Google Classroom, Shafer told the Williston Herald. The goal is to be prepared for next week.
Jeffrey Thake, superintendent for Williston Public School District No. 1, said educators were looking at options there, as well.
"My leadership team is looking at all feasible options and gathering supplemental curricular materials to provide equitable distance learning to all students if any closures are extended past this week," Thake told the Williston Herald.
Both men said they were going to reach out to families in the coming days about their district's plan.
On Sunday, Burgum said the state was going to close schools despite the fact there has only been one positive test for COVID-19 so far in North Dakota. Because relatively few people had been tested, there wasn't enough data to make good decisions. He said he hoped the time would allow more information to be gathered.
Other closures
Closures and cancellations started to stream in over the weekend. Both Trump and Burgum declared states of emergency Friday in response to COVID-19.
Guidance from the administration on Monday suggested people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.
On Friday, the North Dakota High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports and activities. Williston State College followed suit on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Williston Parks and Recreation District announced that it was going to close all of its facilities through March 20. In a message announcing the closure, executive director Darin Krueger, said all ARC memberships would be extended by as long as the closure lasts.
The 35th annual Sports and Recreation Show, which had been scheduled for March 20-22, is also canceled.
"While the CVB remained hopeful that the show would proceed, they agree with Governor Burgum’s guidance and the CDC recommendation, and believe this is the most prudent course of action to help protect staff, vendors, attendees and our communities," the organization wrote in a news release announcing the cancellation.
The Williston Senior Center is also making changes in the wake of the pandemic. All in-house activities have been canceled through March 31. The doors will be open from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for congregate meals, and meal delivery will continue.
“Every precaution is being taken to ensure our staff is following all CDC guidelines for cleaning and sanitizing and are adhering to precautionary recommendations from the ND Department of Health and Human Services,” said Director David Richter. “The Senior Center follows strict cleaning guidelines on a daily basis and will continue to do so with added recommendations,” he added.
Northwest Dakota Transport, which the center manages, will also continue to operate.
A long-running job fair will also be postponed because of the outbreak.
Job Services North Dakota had planned to hold its annual spring job fair in March at the Raymond Family Community Center. Because of the recommendations by public health officials, the fair is going to be postponed from its scheduled date of March 25. No new date has been chosen.
Restrictions at CHI
CHI St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston has announced restrictions to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sickening people worldwide.
To decrease exposure and limit the spread of the COVID-19, patients are limited to one visitor, age 18 or older. Visits to patients in the ICU, medical/surgery or obstetrics are allowed between 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and 4 to 10 p.m.
Bethel Lutheran in Williston has also announced restrictions on visitors, in line with the recommendations from the North Dakota Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sheriff's Office announces restrictions
In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Williams County Corrections Center has closed its video visitation area.
Those wanting to visit with inmates may do so using HomeWAV, which is available at homewav.com. The cost of using HomeWAV for video visitation has been reduced from 25 cents/minute to 20 cents/minute.
The office will also be trying to limit the amount of face-to-face contact between members of the public and staff.
"Any call to the Sheriff’s Office that is determined to be a non-emergency will be handled via phone or email," according to a news release from the office. "In the event that face-to-face contact between a Deputy and the public is required, we may ask the individual(s) additional questions about their travel history and/or any respiratory symptoms (e.g. fever, cough, shortness of breath, or sore throat) they may be experiencing."